Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan assesses 'must-win' Airdrie game

Jamie Gullan celebrates one of his last two goals for Raith Rovers, which were both scored in the 3-3 league draw at Greenock Morton on March 25 (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

After a topsy-turvy campaign including three different managers, several injuries to key players, the mid-season sacking of chief executive Andrew Barrowman and the usual mixed bag of results and performances, fifth-placed Raith Rovers head into this Saturday’s home William Hill Championship fixture against bottom club Airdrieonians just three points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle who occupy the coveted final Premiership play-off quarter-final slot.

With only four fixtures left in 2024-’25 including this weekend’s Stark’s Park encounter against Rhys McCabe’s resurgent North Lanarkshire outfit – who have won three of their last five games to close within just three points of second bottom Dunfermline Athletic – Raith striker Jamie Gullan is all too aware about the importance of getting the job done in front of the Kirkcaldy faithful.

"I definitely think three points against Airdrie this Saturday are a must if we are to overhaul Partick Thistle,” Edinburgh-born Gullan, 25, told the Fife Free Press.

"It's vital we go and try and win every game. No matter what position we're in, that's our aim.

"Nothing's changed because of the situation we're in. We'll just be preparing the same and going in with the same mindset that we have to go and win the game.

"One hundred per cent, I think Airdrie will be very tricky opponents. And our record of late hasn't been great against Airdrie, last season and we lost our last game away at Airdrie as well.

"They are always a tough team for us to play against. So we will be watching video on them this week and preparing for the game as best we can.

"Our home form I think's been pretty good this season so we're going to have to play like we usually do, have a fast start and hopefully get the three points.”

Gullan’s point about Raith struggling against Airdrie in recent times is a hugely valid one, with Rovers only managing two wins in their last nine competitive outings against the Diamonds.