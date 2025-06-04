Raith Rovers: Jamie Gullan explains his reasons for leaving to join St Johnstone

Gullan scored four in 18 for Raith in second half of 2024-'25 season (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS)

Departing Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan has explained the factors which convinced him to exit Stark’s Park and move to St Johnstone on a two-year contract.

Gullan, 25, who remarkably had five different spells at Raith between 2018 and 2025, turned down the chance to remain in Kirkcaldy in favour of joining a Saints side who will play in the same William Hill Championship as Rovers in 2025-’26 after being relegated from Scotland’s top flight.

He told club media: “I am over the moon to be here. As soon as the club were in touch and I had chats with the gaffer, I just wanted to get things done as quickly as possible.

“I am so excited to get back for pre-season and to meet all the players now. It is an exciting time to be at the club and a fresh challenge for me.

“I have spoken to the gaffer (Simo Valakari) two or three times now. Every time I speak to him, I get a good feeling. We have discussed how I will fit in.

“I am looking forward to working under him. Hopefully he can improve me as a player and hopefully I can help improve the squad too.”

When asked to describe the type of player he is, Gullan added: “I am an attacking player who will leave everything out on the pitch. I will run myself into the ground every game. I want to give everything for this club.

“I know a lot about St Johnstone already as my brother-in-law is a massive supporter. For the past few years I have been given a weekly report on how the club is doing and he always tells me how amazing the fans are. I can't wait to meet and play in front of everyone at McDiarmid Park.”