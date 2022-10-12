“I’m not going to lie, I don’t practice free-kicks that much,” ex-Hibs forward Gullan, 23, told the Fife Free Press. “So it was a bit surprising when it flew in the top corner.

"I’ll be practising day in, day out to try and get better.

"We do a lot of shooting drills in training and we see the odd one fly in the top corner so hopefully it’s something I can bring into my game a lot more often now.”

Jamie Gullan celebrates goal (Pic by Sammy/Turner SNS Group)

On this Saturday’s Championship trip to Greenock Morton, Gullan said: “It’s usually a very tough place to go so we’re going to have to show we have the appetite and enthusiasm for the game that we did on Saturday and then hopefully our quality takes over.

"I have mentioned to the boys I’ll be on free-kicks and hopefully I’ll get another goal.

Although he previously spent five years on Hibs’ books, Gullan spent virtually his whole time there out on loan, with spells at Gala Fairydean Rovers (2017 to 2018 season), Queen’s Park (2018-2019) and Raith (three seasons prior to this one), before signing for Rovers on a permanent two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2022.

He said: “It takes a lot of time and weighing up different options but I thought because of the way I had enjoyed my last few loan spells at Raith, knowing the people around the place and the club it was a no brainer to sign.

"It was the place I felt the most settled and I felt it was the right place to go and enjoy my football and get loads of game time.

"I was delighted with the move and hopefully this year I can repay all the faith the club's shown in me with some goals and good performances.”

Raith make the league trip to Morton this Saturday having seen off Cove 3-0 last weekend with a minimum of fuss.

"It was a great performance from us,” Gullan said. “I think we thoroughly deserved the victory. I don’t think we gave them a shot on target.

"We defended well and it was a good complete performance from us for the whole 90 minutes so it was a good Saturday.

"At the start of the season we set ourselves a target of top four, getting in a play-off spot.

"Any teams who gets into the play-offs, it’s just who turns up on the day so I think that’s definitely an aim for us.