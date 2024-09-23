"It was a brilliant moment, a brilliant memory for him that I'm sure all Raith fans will always remember.”

Raith technical director John Potter (left) with his brother, Livingston goalkeeping coach Brian Potter (Library pic by Bill Murray/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers technical director John Potter has revealed how he followed the match-winning penalty shootout heroics of his older brother Brian - then a 17-year-old YTS rookie - 30 years ago as the Kirkcaldy club beat Airdrie 5-4 on spot kicks after the sides' 1-1 league cup semi-final draw following extra-time at Perth’s McDiarmid Park on October 25, 1994.

Ex-Kelty Hearts gaffer John, 44, a central defender during a 17-year playing career with Dunfermline Athletic, Clyde and St Mirren, told the Fife Free Press of his amazement at hearing Brian had got to make only his second Raith appearance as a substitute for Jimmy Nicholl’s side following the controversial second half sending off of first choice keeper Scott Thomson.

Thomson was shown a straight red card when he ran out to catch a through ball and he was deemed to be just outside the penalty area, leading to his teenage replacement coming on for outfield player Davie Kirkwood. Although Raith – leading 1-0 through Ally Graham’s opener – conceded an equaliser to Steve Cooper – they ultimately reached the final against Celtic when Brian saved from Alan Lawrence.

John said: "I was at my mum and dad's and me and my other older brother were listening to the semi-final on the radio in the house at the family home in High Valleyfield.

Raith Rovers' 1994 league cup winners, including goalkeeper Scott Thomson (back row, second left), who was sent off in semi-final against Airdrie (Pic SNS Group)

"I remember being told that Brian had come on from the bench after Scott Thomson was sent off.

"I think Airdrie scored seven or eight minutes later to make it 1-1 so we actually switched off the radio because we thought the game was only going to go one way.

"But then we put it back on for the penalties. Brian was always really, really good at saving a penalty.

"He would always back himself at saving a penalty when he was younger.

"When you watch the shootout back he was really close to saving quite a few of them. He usually went the right way and it was great for him to save the last one.

"It was brilliant for Brian at the time. It was great for his career and he will always remember that moment, so it's always nice to remember something like that.

"I watched it again recently and he talks about it most times when I see him.

"Back then a sub goalie was usually just your young goalie. Brian did it for that spell which produced that great moment.

"It was a brilliant moment, a brilliant memory for him that I'm sure all Raith fans will always remember.”

Brian’s heroics set up Raith for a final against Celtic, which the first division side unbelievably won 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time in the Ibrox Stadium showpiece.

John added: "Brian always says that he'll always be a bigger legend at Raith Rovers than me, no matter what I do here.

"Brian will tell you that he should have been here at Raith now instead of me!

"Obviously I knew the club back in 1994. I actually used to come in a couple of times to train with him when he was here, when he was a kid.

"It's a long time ago now. I remember the Raith players met up for the 25th anniversary of that cup final win.”