Josh Mullin sends over a cross for Raith Rovers at Ayr United last Saturday (Pic by Eddie Doig)

With a key home game to come this Saturday against leaders Dundee United - who sit just a single point ahead of Raith in the standings after seven fixtures – Mullin stressed just how difficult a league Scotland’s second tier is.

“I think every game in this league’s tough,” 31-year-old midfielder Mullin, who joined Raith this summer after leaving Ayr United, told the Fife Free Press. “You even look at Inverness near the bottom and we only scored late on against them recently to win 1-0, it was a tough game.

"I think the manager mentioned we were probably lucky to take all three points. There’s no easy games in this league. Airdrie, a newly promoted side, beat us recently.

"We have started well, but if we want to keep that up we need to be at it every game.

"I have been promoted four times throughout my career – twice from the Championship – so it would be unbelievable if I could make it a third time.

"But there’s a long way to go.

"Last year, everybody knew Raith were a very good footballing team. They had 12 or 13 players who were always their core.