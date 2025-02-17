Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin reveals his aims for rest of season

Josh Mullin pictured ahead of last Saturday's 3-0 home win over Partick Thistle (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Having been limited to one league start in over three months under previous Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins, Josh Mullin hopes to see far more regular game time under recently installed Stark’s Park gaffer Barry Robson.

Mullin, 32, was chosen to start the recent 3-0 William Hill Championship win at Hamilton Accies, the 3-1 league loss at Dunfermline Athletic and the 5-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round defeat at Celtic, as well as last Saturday’s 3-0 home league win against Partick Thistle.

This is notable for the fact that, prior to those games in the 2024-’25 campaign, Mullin’s only other 90-minute appearances for Rovers came in three matches way back in August under the then interim management team of John Potter and Colin Cameron as they took the reins following Ian Murray’s sacking in the weeks before Collins’ appointment.

"It's definitely been a bit frustrating this year,” right-midfielder Mullin told the Fife Free Press.

"I think personally, for myself, I'm used to playing week in, week out, consistently.

"Whether that was at a higher level or Championship, whatever that was.

"So it has been difficult but that's football. It's just really important that I've kind of stayed ready.

"There's a new manager that's come in and he seems to have a bit of trust and faith in me.

"I never started the previous Scottish Cup tie at Linlithgow Rose but then I started and played 90 minutes at Parkhead.

"I think that's why it's important you always need to stay ready in football, because it changes so quickly.

"Listen, I'm just enjoying playing just now, that's all I'm really thinking about.

"A personal aim is nailing down a starting spot with Raith for the rest of the season.

"Just to kind of finish the season on a high myself, with the new manager in and then go into the next season ready to go.

"But finishing this season and hopefully cementing my place in the team is a start."

When asked how, if at all, Robson’s managerial style differs from his predecessors Murray and Collins, Mullin added: "There are not too many differences. There are just a couple of tactical things here and there.

"But he wants to play on the front foot, he wants to be aggressive and in the gaffer's teams you've got to enjoy working hard and running.

"I think that comes from playing on the front foot when he's talking about attacking the games.

"He's just wanting you to go out there, enjoy yourself, express yourself and play on the front foot.

"It probably has been one of the most manic seasons of my career. It's definitely up there.

"There are different angles to look at it, in terms of winning a cup and winning a league in one season when I was at Ross County (in season 2018-’19), that's kind of up there.

"In terms of a changeover in managers, this season is definitely up there. But I don't think that's anybody's fault.

"That's football, it changes so quickly and it's just about being ready at every opportunity.”