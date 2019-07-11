Raith Rovers jump for joy as Xtreme Trampoline Park sponsors half-time challenge

Raith Rovers fans will be bouncing for joy if they win Roary’s South Stand Shot this season after the club secured a new sponsor for its half-time challenge.

The game involves supporters throwing a ball towards the club mascot, Roary Rover, with the closest now set to win a family voucher worth £26 for Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.

Each ball costs £1 and can be purchased up until kick-off from the table in the Penman Family Stand concourse. Fans then make their way to the front of the stand at half-time to take part.

The club are also offering young fans the chance to design a T-shirt for Roary to wear during the South Stand Shot.

Designs should show Roary enjoying Xtreme Trampoline Park and can be handed in or posted to the office at Stark’s Park. Alternatively, you can scan your picture and email it to roaryclub@raithrovers.net.

Designs must be received by Wednesoday, July 17.