Raith Rovers keen to hear from businesses wanting Stark's Park stadium naming rights

A general stadium view of Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic by Finlay Thom/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers have announced that stand and stadium naming rights at Stark’s Park are available from £10,000+VAT to £50,000+VAT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith’s head of business development Graeme Kilgour posted online: “Whether you’re a small local business or a national brand, there’s something here for you.

"The club’s grown massively on and off the pitch over the last two years and we’re only getting started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to keep that momentum going and work with people who want to be part of it.

Graeme Kilgour wants to work with businesses "to keep momentum going" at Stark's Park (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

“One of the biggest growth areas has been our digital output.

"In the last two seasons alone, we’ve had over 190 million engagements across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

"Our YouTube channel pulls in thousands of views every week with highlights, interviews and regular content, and we’ve got nearly 20,000 people across our email database – a mix of season ticket holders, digital subscribers, commercial contacts and general fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith have also stated that other ways companies can get involved at Stark’s Park include business network for £250+VAT per year; stadium advertising boards from £1,000+VAT; and LED and digital packages from £300+VAT per month.

Kilgour added: “It’s a really exciting time to be involved with a forward-thinking, ambitious football club.”

Email him at [email protected]