Raith Rovers keen to hear from businesses wanting Stark's Park stadium naming rights
Raith’s head of business development Graeme Kilgour posted online: “Whether you’re a small local business or a national brand, there’s something here for you.
"The club’s grown massively on and off the pitch over the last two years and we’re only getting started.
"We want to keep that momentum going and work with people who want to be part of it.
“One of the biggest growth areas has been our digital output.
"In the last two seasons alone, we’ve had over 190 million engagements across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.
"Our YouTube channel pulls in thousands of views every week with highlights, interviews and regular content, and we’ve got nearly 20,000 people across our email database – a mix of season ticket holders, digital subscribers, commercial contacts and general fans.”
Raith have also stated that other ways companies can get involved at Stark’s Park include business network for £250+VAT per year; stadium advertising boards from £1,000+VAT; and LED and digital packages from £300+VAT per month.
Kilgour added: “It’s a really exciting time to be involved with a forward-thinking, ambitious football club.”
Email him at [email protected]
