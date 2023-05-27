Jamie MacDonald is leaving Raith Rovers after three years (Pic by John Devlin)

Ex-Hearts and Kilmarnock stopper MacDonald, who has been at Stark’s Park for three years – making 123 appearances – is the only one of Raith’s squad who made over 40 appearances for the club in the 2022-23 campaign to be leaving this summer.

Fellow stalwarts, midfielder Scott Brown (28), striker Aidan Connolly (27), 27-year-old full back Liam Dick, winger Dylan Easton (29), 28-year-old right back Ross Millen and midfielder Sam Stanton (29) are all committed for 2023-24, with the club bidding to mount a charge for the play-offs after finishing seventh in the Championship in the campaign just finished.

These players will join Kieran Mitchell, Adam Masson, Robbie Thomson, Ross Matthews, Jamie Gullan, Lewis Vaughan, Andrew McNeil, Scott McGill, Ethan Ross and Aaron Arnott in the Raith squad for next season.

In further boosts, influential skipper Brown has signed until at least the end of the 2024-25 season having signed an extension, with top scorer Connolly also hanging around in Kirkcaldy until at least then with the option of a further year.

And Rovers have announced that 26-year-old defensive midfielder Brad Spencer – whose existing contract will run out on May 31 – remains in negotiations with Raith over a new deal.

But an exodus this summer have begun with the announcement that 24-year-old Irish centre back Ryan Nolan, winger Connor McBride (22), centre back Tom Lang (25), teenage striker Luke Mahady and 20-year-old left back Greig Young will not be having their contracts renewed at Stark’s Park.

Also departing will be three loan signings, with defender Kieran Ngwenya (20) and forwards William Akio (24) and Isma Goncalves (31) returning to their respective parent clubs Aberdeen, Ross County and Livingston.