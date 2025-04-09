Raith Rovers' keeper Josh Rae recounts his most important save ahead of facing old club Airdrieonians

Josh Rae and Raith Rovers will take on his old team Airdrieonians this weekend (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

This Saturday's home William Hill Championship fixture against Airdrieonians will see Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae pitted against the former club with whom he made the best and most important save of his career so far two years ago.

The date was May 20, 2023 and Rae, 24, was part of the Diamonds side who clinched promotion to Scotland's second tier for the first time in a decade by defeating Hamilton Accies 6-5 in a second leg penalty shootout on their own patch, following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the side's Championship two-legged play-off final encounter.

Rae, who subsequently spent one season in the championship with Rhys McCabe's North Lanarkshire outfit before moving to top flight St Johnstone in summer 2024, this February sealed a Raith loan move until the end of the 2024-'25 campaign.

And, when asked to recall his career highlight so far, the Croy-born stopper told the Fife Free Press: "Obviously I've enjoyed playing against Celtic and Rangers in front of big crowds.

"But off the top of my head my favourite memory from a match would be the penalty save I made when I was promoted with Airdrie.

"Because of how important it was, what I'd been through before it and then for the season to end like that was unbelievable.”

Bringing the conversation back to this season, although Raith recorded a 1-0 home league win on Airdrieonians’ last visit to Stark’s Park on October 29 last year, the Kirkcaldy men have a poor overall record against the Diamonds. Rovers have lost six of the last eight contests between the sides (of which seven matches have been in the championship and one in the SPFL Trust Trophy) against McCabe’s team over the past two seasons.

In that time there have been no fewer than five 1-0 Airdrie victories, one 1-1 draw and that lone Rovers success last autumn courtesy of skipper Scott Brown’s fine strike.

When asked why Raith’s recent record against Airdrie has generally been so poor, Rae said: "Off the top of my head, I don't know why Raith have often struggled against Airdrie in recent matches.

"I think if anyone knew they would change it!

"I have no idea. It's just that everyone has the odd team that they struggle against and you just can't seem to put your finger on why.

"Hopefully we can change that against Airdrie this time and get the result.”

Going back to the very early stages of his career, boyhood Celtic fan Rae played youth football at Hamilton Accies, his aforementioned Parkhead favourites and Leeds United.

So there was some irony in the fact that the player’s Raith debut saw him between the sticks for the club’s 5-0 Scottish Cup fourth round defeat at Celtic Park on February 8.

Recalling that game, Rae said: "It was brilliant going to Celtic Park. I played against them with St Johnstone as well and it was two very similar games, just constant attacks. Celtic are really good this season and difficult to play against."

Prior to joining Airdrie in 2022, Rae also turned out at senior level for Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath, Peterhead and Queen of the South.”