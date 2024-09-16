Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowksi proves he's a 'model pro'
“Kevin thought the pictures were great,” Alan, 55, a snapper since 1985 who used to watch Raith as a youngster and now helps with club photography, told the Fife Free Press. “He was ecstatic. Lindsey and I shot all the players’ team pictures in the studio this year with all the Raith clothing and everything.
"And Kevin wanted specifically to stay back, change clothes and have his own shoot once the guys were finished.
"He knew all the poses and we spent an hour with him when everybody else was gone. I think he had maybe done a bit of modelling when he was younger.
"Kevin specifically liked the shots of him against the white brick wall and as a goodwill gesture, as a present from myself and Lindsey; plus brothers Clarke and Kevin Hutt of Enid Hutt Gallery – the latter being a staunch Raith Rovers supporter - we decided we would give him that canvas and some of the other ones he specifically picked to have framed for his own house.”
Lindsey Dalziel Photography – which specialises in doing pictures of weddings, studio and sports, have now kindly offered to donate another 10 pieces of photography art to Raith, to put up in Stark’s Park offices and the boardroom.