Kevin Dabrowski receiving pictures from Alan Dalziel (front), Kevin and Clarke Hutt (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

After indulging in a spot of modelling for personal portraits taken by husband and wife team Alan and Lindsey Dalziel – of Fife-based Lindsey Dalziel Photography – Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was delighted to receive his favourite canvas images from the recent shoot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kevin thought the pictures were great,” Alan, 55, a snapper since 1985 who used to watch Raith as a youngster and now helps with club photography, told the Fife Free Press. “He was ecstatic. Lindsey and I shot all the players’ team pictures in the studio this year with all the Raith clothing and everything.

"And Kevin wanted specifically to stay back, change clothes and have his own shoot once the guys were finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He knew all the poses and we spent an hour with him when everybody else was gone. I think he had maybe done a bit of modelling when he was younger.

"Kevin specifically liked the shots of him against the white brick wall and as a goodwill gesture, as a present from myself and Lindsey; plus brothers Clarke and Kevin Hutt of Enid Hutt Gallery – the latter being a staunch Raith Rovers supporter - we decided we would give him that canvas and some of the other ones he specifically picked to have framed for his own house.”

Lindsey Dalziel Photography – which specialises in doing pictures of weddings, studio and sports, have now kindly offered to donate another 10 pieces of photography art to Raith, to put up in Stark’s Park offices and the boardroom.