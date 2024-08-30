Kevin Dabrowski celebrates at full-time after Raith Rovers' 1-0 home league win over Partick Thistle on August 10 (Pic Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski says his head is “in a really good place just now”, as he focuses on trying to help the club get a much needed three points at home to Livingston tomorrow.

Last season’s Scottish Championship runners-up and Premiership play-off finalists have made a stuttering start to the new campaign, sitting on three points from three league matches – nine points behind early leaders Ayr United with a game in hand – and still managerless after the dismissal of Ian Murray.

Despite Rovers’ travails this term, 26-year-old former Hibernian stopper Dabrowski has been in good form between the sticks and the Pole is a hugely popular figure with the Kirkcaldy club’s fans.

He told the Fife Free Press: "We definitely need to go on a winning run. We’ve already had the win against Partick Thistle which is a very tough opponent.

"The two games we got beaten in were away games and we won at home.

"We have been really strong playing at our stadium. Being back at Stark’s Park will be very important and having all the fans supporting us will be good for us.

"I’m sure we will deliver coming back to our stadium.

"So far we have won every single game in the league at home so let’s get another one!

"Of course I think we can still reach the Premiership this season.

"There is a good saying that it doesn’t matter how you start, it matters how you finish.

"Sometimes the beginning of the season can be difficult, but these things can make you stronger to perform really well.

"I would say our poor run this season is because of injuries. We’ve been very unlucky with the amount of injuries the players have got.

"You know when you’ve had such a successful season and suddenly lots of our key players got injured, we weren’t getting good results and people start asking questions.

"It’s because of the unfortunate circumstances. But now we should be back in a good way because most of the players are getting back to their fitness and hopefully we will soon be able to have a full squad like last season.”

When asked if it was frustrating that as of Friday evening Raith had still not appointed a permanent replacement boss for Murray, Dabrowski added: "Of course it’s not frustrating. I know that the board are trying to find a proper guy for us.

"I’ve learned that in life if you rush things it’s never good.

"It’s better to be patient and wait a bit longer to get the right man, I think it’s important.

"I’m sure the board will know what they’re doing because they’ve been running the club really, really well on and off the pitch. I’m sure they will find the right guy.

"At Raith Rovers it’s a happy environment. It feels like a family club, which is quite important.

"You don’t feel that it’s too much about football, it’s more than that as well.

"It’s about the community. Not only being a better footballer but also how I can develop as a person.

“It’s definitely the happiest I’ve ever been in my career.

"It’s good to have that big smile back on my face."

Dabrowski’s Raith deal runs out at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if he will pen a longer term contract at Stark’s Park.

He added: "These things will be spoken about through my agent to the club. I just want to focus on football.

"I don’t want to be too distracted about it.

"I’m really happy to make Raith Rovers fans happy and play in every single game.

"My head is in a really good place and I just want to fully focus on the season and taking Raith Rovers to the Premiership.

“Of course if Raith go up it will make it an easier decision for me to stay. It would be something special to me.

"I really hope I will be able to make it happen.”

On departed manager Murray, axed the day after a 1-0 league loss at Airdrieonians on August 3, Dabrowski said: "After the game on the Saturday we heard that our manager had lost his job.

"It’s never nice when you see that.

"It was a bit surprising with how quickly it happened but that’s football and I was used to those things happening at Hibs for six years, it happened a lot there.

“I would say I had a good friendship with Ian in terms of him being the manager. People look up to you as a manager but he had something about him that he was very friendly to me.

"He was really composed and calm, he gives you that vibe. You could speak with him about anything.

"That’s what I really liked and remember about him. He was always keen and open to start a conversation about any topic.

"I definitely think he’ll get another job in management quite soon.

"He’s a clever man, he knows football really well, he’s been a great player as well. He’s got a really good CV so I’m sure he will soon find a job for himself.”