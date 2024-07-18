Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with Raith fans after beating Partick Thistle 4-3 on penalties in last season's Premiership play-off semi-final (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has revealed that the “incredible” support of his parents and brother – who follow him playing for the Kirkcaldy club either via live streaming or flying over to Scotland to see matches – is contributing hugely to his great sense of happiness just now.

"They never miss a game, it's incredible,” the 26-year-old Polish stopper told Raith TV. “They have a chance to be here as well.

"People look after you really well and they really love Kirkcaldy.

"They were really happy to see me happy, that was the most important thing for them.

"You get your most out of me when I'm happy, that's when I play my best football. So I'm very thankful to Raith Rovers for putting a smile back on my face.”

Dabrowski said he has felt in peak physical fitness since returning from his summer break.

He added: "I think it's one of the best pre-seasons I've ever had, I think that's how it should be. You come back and straight into work, we trained and we only had maybe five days until the first game.

"I think that was the best thing because you don't over think about it, you're just ready to play and I felt really good.

"I think it was a great decision by the club to just start playing as quickly as possible because playing games is what it's all about.”

Dabrowski said that he and other Raith keeper Andy McNeil have been thriving under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson.

"Having other goalkeepers able to step in is very important, as you saw when I had a wee problem with my quad in January and Andy stepped in,” added the former Hibernian player, who is starting his second season with Rovers.

"He played two games and did nothing wrong. He showed everyone that he's able to perform when he was needed, big kudos to Robbie Thomson.

"I'm loving the time with him, working every day and just improving.

"Like me he thinks you can always improve every day, get better by a small percentage. Having Robbie - a guy who is totally obsessed in terms of being a goalkeeper and goalkeeper coach has helped me a lot.

"And I'm looking forward to gaining more from it."