Raith Rovers: Kevin Dabrowski among five players leaving/club still in negotiations with six others including Ross Matthews

Kevin Dabrowski has left Raith Rovers after two seasons (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers have announced that goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, defenders Kieran Freeman and Euan Murray, winger Aidan Connolly and midfielder Jake Nicholson have all been released by the Stark’s Park club following the expiry of their contracts.

Ex-Hibernian stopper Dabrowski, 26, has been at Raith for two seasons – making 82 appearances and keeping 28 clean sheets – but hasn’t played since a 3-1 league defeat at Dunfermline Athletic on February 1. Since then, his position in goal has been taken by St Johnstone loanee Josh Rae.

Right-back Freeman, 25, has spent the bulk of this term on loan at Montrose having previously played 16 times for Raith after signing in June 2024.

Centre-back Murray, 31, has served Raith across two spells, making a total of 159 appearances and scoring 11 goals. He has featured 24 times this season.

But Raith Rovers remain in discussions with long serving midfielder Ross Matthews, 29, who has served the club since way back in 2013 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Connolly, 29, whose second spell at Raith ends after four years, has netted 42 times in 187 matches for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

And Nicholson – Raith’s first-ever Community Club signing in July 2024 – has spent valuable time on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Rovers remain in discussion with Liam Dick, Ross Matthews, Callum Smith, Andy McNeil, Callum Hannah and Jamie Gullan over potential new deals, while loanees Finlay Pollock, George Gitau, Aiden Marsh and Josh Rae have all returned to their parent clubs.

Remaing under contract at Stark’s Park for next season are Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce, Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan, Josh Mullin, Sam Stanton, Lewis Gibson, Scott Brown, Shaun Byrne, Jordan Doherty, Dylan Easton, Kai Montagu and Lewis Stevenson.