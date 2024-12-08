Raith Rovers' Kevin Dabrowski: Falkirk loss was painful but we can still make play-offs
Despite being pre-season title favourites, the Kirkcaldy outfit now languish down in eighth spot with 15 points from 15 matches, a mammoth 23 points behind leaders Falkirk with a game in hand and 11 adrift of fourth-placed Partick Thistle in the final play-off spot having completed the same number of fixtures.
And Polish stopper Dabrowski, 26, who was beaten by Bairns goals for Alfredo Agyeman (2) and Keelan Adams as Raith lost influential pair Scott Brown and Fankaty Dabo to injury in the first half whilst offering little attacking threat of their own at the Falkirk Stadium, told the Fife Free Press: "It wasn’t good enough. And every single one of us knows that, individually and collectively because we’re better than that.
"We have such quality in our team so the performance against Falkirk was much off our usual standards.
"What Falkirk did well was the way they stretched the game. That was very, very good from them. They used every single bit of the pitch and I think that was the key for them.
"It gave them lots of options and they managed to score those three goals.
"It was a big blow having Frankie (Dabo) and our skipper Broony coming off as well.
"It was a big deficit for us because they make such an impact, especially Broony as our captain.
"He makes such an impact for our team, he’s the leader, so it was definitely a big loss for us.
“It’s the kind of defeat that is really painful to swallow. Us as a football club, we know we’re winners so getting beaten 3-0 is never good, especially for me.
"But of course I’m still very confident that Raith Rovers can reach the play-offs this season if we go on a good run.
"There is no doubt about that. Definitely this month, December, will be very important for us to get very important results and that has to start from next Saturday.
"The Falkirk game is one of those games where we take it on the chin and move on.
(Continued on page 63)