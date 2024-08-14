Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski celebrating at full-time during afer their 1-0 Scottish Championship win at home to Partick Thistle at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo: Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

Following a turbulent week after manager Ian Murray was sacked just one league game into the new campaign, Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski reckons that last Saturday’s 1-0 home Championship success over Partick Thistle demonstrated the excellent mental strength within the Stark’s Park squad.

Rovers saw off the Jags to move onto three points from two league matches, hitting back in fine style in windy conditions to bounce back superbly from the 1-0 opening day loss at Airdrieonians, with man of the match Dabrowski making some key saves.

“The most important thing is getting the three points, it’s special,” the 26-year-old Polish stopper told Raith TV. “It’s been quite an eventful week so for all the boys to bring the togetherness and stick with each other has been massive.

"Every single one of us showed how strong mentally we are.

"Things like that don’t affect us, they just bring us closer.

“Massive credit to all the boys, Lewis Stevenson and Liam Dick as well - that’s not his position – he’s a left-back being asked to play at centre-back but he did absolutely nothing wrong.

"We also had big Muzza – Euan Murray – who has been struggling with his injury, and Ross Matthews at right-back, he has a great record as a right-back as he’s had four or five clean sheets and he’s maybe played six or seven times there.

"It makes it easier to have these kind of boys on the pitch. It’s really important, having those strong voices in front of me helps a lot."

On the breezy conditions faced against Thistle, Dabrowski added: “It wasn’t so easy today as it was so windy that sometimes you couldn’t hear them! But we got there in the end.

“You don’t want to be a goalie in those conditions, it’s difficult.

"The balls go all over the place, going for a cross or to save the ball as well because suddenly you have to change direction, it’s challenging.

"But I love being challenged every single time so conditions like that will never affect me, they just make me even more concentrated.”

Raith were co-bossed by interim manager John Potter, Raith’s technical director; and assistant manager Colin Cameron, while the search for Murray’s successor continues. Ex-Kelty Hearts boss Tam Courts is bookies’ favourite.

Leading contenders’ odds at 1pm on Wednesday were: Tam Courts 7/4; Scott Brown 4/1; Rhys McCabe 6/1; Darren O’Dea 7/1.