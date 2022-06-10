Raith Rovers: Key midfielder Brad Spencer agrees contract extension

The influential player agreed a contract extension that ties him to the Stark’s Park club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

It will be his third season with the Kirkcaldy club, having played 99 first team matches - 82 of them starts - and scoring nine goals since signing from Forfar Athletic in June 2019.

Brad started his football career in the USA with Houston Dynamo before returning home to Scotland with Kilmarnock and then Dumbarton.

Picture Michael Gillen

The dynamic midfielder first caught the eye of the Rovers management in the playoff matches between Rovers and The Loons at the end of the 2018-19 season.

New manager, Ian Murray, identified him as a key part of his plans for the future.

He said: “"I'm really pleased to get Brad signed up for another season - we now have really strong options across the middle of the park.

“I can't wait to see the squad together for the first time when pre - season training starts"

The deal delighted the player.

Speaking to www.raithrovers.net from his summer holiday overseas a thrilled Brad said “I'm really looking forward to playing under the management and backroom staff and getting back playing at Stark's Park.