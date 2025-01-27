Raith Rovers' Kieran Freeman makes Montrose debut after loan switch

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 13:01 BST
Raith Rovers right-back Kieran Freeman made his debut for Montrose last Saturday after joining on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old ex-Dundee United and Southampton defender, recorded 13 appearances for Raith this season before making the switch to Angus. Starting in right-midfield, Freeman played in last Saturday’s 2-2 League One draw at Annan Athletic.

The Aberdeen-born defender, who has represented his country at U15, U16 and U21 level, joined Ireland Premier League outfit St Patrick’s Athletic early last year before signing for Raith last summer.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to joining a club I know well and hopefully a successful end to the season awaits for the Mighty Mo!”

Kieran Freeman in action for Raith (Pic FPA)

Delighted Montrose boss Stewart Petrie added: “Kieran is a talented footballer who, unlike many of our younger loanees, comes with great experience having enjoyed success and played at the highest level in the Scottish game.”

