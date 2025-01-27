Raith Rovers' Kieran Freeman makes Montrose debut after loan switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Raith Rovers right-back Kieran Freeman made his debut for Montrose last Saturday after joining on loan for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old ex-Dundee United and Southampton defender, recorded 13 appearances for Raith this season before making the switch to Angus. Starting in right-midfield, Freeman played in last Saturday’s 2-2 League One draw at Annan Athletic.

The Aberdeen-born defender, who has represented his country at U15, U16 and U21 level, joined Ireland Premier League outfit St Patrick’s Athletic early last year before signing for Raith last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m really looking forward to joining a club I know well and hopefully a successful end to the season awaits for the Mighty Mo!”

Kieran Freeman in action for Raith (Pic FPA)

Delighted Montrose boss Stewart Petrie added: “Kieran is a talented footballer who, unlike many of our younger loanees, comes with great experience having enjoyed success and played at the highest level in the Scottish game.”