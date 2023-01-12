Raith Rovers: Kieran Mitchell thanks former club Bonnyrigg Rose after starring in cup quarter-final win at Queen's Park

Kieran Mitchell during cup tie win (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

“Tough game,” Mitchell, 18, told Raith TV. “Conditions weren’t the best for football with the wind and rain but we got the win in the end so happy days.”

Mitchell started for Rovers after only having his season-long loan deal at SPFL League 2 side Bonnyrigg Rose FC cancelled earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Bonnyrigg were brilliant with me. I thank the club and all the players.

"I came off tonight with cramp in the end but it (playing 12 games for Bonnyrigg this season) definitely helped me with physical fitness.

"I think I have improved my game play being with Bonnyrigg and hopefully now I can show it with Raith.”

Masson, also 18, added: “It was brilliant. I’ve not played much but I enjoyed it. First start so I was over the moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I worked hard in training and I think I’ve earned my place here so I just need to keep working hard and learning off the experienced pros in the camp.”

And 21-year-old McNeil said: “When we came out for the warm-up I don’t think the weather could have got much worse and as a goalie that’s the last thing you’re needing is the wind battering your face for the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad