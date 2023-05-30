Mullin, 30, who spent the 2022-23 campaign at Raith’s Championship rivals Ayr United, will be reunited at Stark’s Park with his ex-Livi team-mate, striker Jack Hamilton, who also joined Ian Murray’s side on a three-year contract this week.

Rovers fans already have fresh memories of Mullin from last season at Ayr, where the energetic wide man scored 10 goals as The Honest Men finished as runners-up to champions Dundee, including a clinical double in early December when Ayr beat The Rovers 2-0 at Somerset Park.

Mullin, who was once a playing team-mate with current Raith CEO Andrew Barrowman at Albion Rovers, told Raith TV: “What I’m looking to bring to the team is experience. I’ve got that experience of challenging and winning titles (at three different clubs) so hopefully I can do that.

Josh Mullin in his new surroundings at Stark's Park (Pic by Tony Fimister)

"Obviously the club’s looking to build a squad that is hopefully up there challenging come the end of the season.”

After being signed as a youth player with several clubs (including Rangers, Celtic, Falkirk and Airdrieonians), and then spending several seasons playing junior football with Pollok and Kilbirnie Ladeside, Mullin started his SPFL football journey at the age of 22 with Albion Rovers.

While at Cliftonhill he became a league winner for the first time as The Wee Rovers won SPFL League 2.

Mullin then moved on to Livingston (at that time in the SPFL Championship), where he eventually helped The Lions win promotion from SPFL League 1 as champions before moving on to Ross County FC.

Whilst at Dingwall he again played his part in a league-winning side as The Staggies won the SPFL Championship and promotion to the SPFL Premiership.