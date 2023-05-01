Action from a Partick Thistle-Raith Rovers match earlier this season (Pic Eddie Doig)

Ironically, the only side without anything to play for are Fife representatives Raith Rovers, who are guaranteed to finish in seventh place.

Rovers end their season at home to third-placed Partick Thistle, who need a draw to guarantee a play-off position.

Right at the top end of the table, there is a straight head-to-head between second-placed Queen’s Park and leaders Dundee, with both sides knowing that victory at Ochilview will land them the title and promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

A draw will be enough to finish top for Gary Bowyer’s hosts, who go into the game two points up on Owen Coyle’s men.

Two of Partick’s rivals for a play-off place, fifth-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle and fourth-placed Ayr United, meet in the Highlands with – once again – both sides knowing that a final three-point haul will mean a top four position and a crack at reaching the top flight.

In the battle to avoid relegation to League One, bottom club Hamilton travel to third bottom Arbroath knowing defeat will see Accies go down.

