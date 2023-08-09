News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Kirkcaldy side complete signing of local lad Shaun Byrne on loan

Raith Rovers FC have today (Wednesday) secured the signature of midfielder Shaun Byrne on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read
Shaun Byrne is paraded at Stark's Park (Pics courtesy of Raith Rovers)Shaun Byrne is paraded at Stark's Park (Pics courtesy of Raith Rovers)
Shaun Byrne is paraded at Stark's Park (Pics courtesy of Raith Rovers)

A local lad (Shaun was born in Kirkcaldy in 1993), the central midfielder has been with SPFL Premiership side Dundee for four seasons, winning the Premiership playoff (at the expense of The Rovers) and playing 79 times for The Dees in his time at Dens Park.

Byrne, 30, started his football career as a youth player at Celtic, before moving to the youth system of Dunfermline Athletic in 2008.

He made his competitive debut for Rovers’ Fife rivals in a SPFL League 1 fixture v Montrose in 2012, and his first start for The Pars came in a New Years Fife derby against the Rovers at East End Park in January 2013. In total, Shaun played over 100 games for Dunfermline, scoring 11 goals.

After leaving East End Park Shaun joined League 1 Livingston for a three-season spell as The Lions won successive promotions to regain their place in the SPFL Premiership in the playoff v Partick Thistle in season 2017-18.

Shaun's time at Almondvale came to an end in June 2019 when he signed for Dundee on a four-year deal.

