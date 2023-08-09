Shaun Byrne is paraded at Stark's Park (Pics courtesy of Raith Rovers)

A local lad (Shaun was born in Kirkcaldy in 1993), the central midfielder has been with SPFL Premiership side Dundee for four seasons, winning the Premiership playoff (at the expense of The Rovers) and playing 79 times for The Dees in his time at Dens Park.

Byrne, 30, started his football career as a youth player at Celtic, before moving to the youth system of Dunfermline Athletic in 2008.

He made his competitive debut for Rovers’ Fife rivals in a SPFL League 1 fixture v Montrose in 2012, and his first start for The Pars came in a New Years Fife derby against the Rovers at East End Park in January 2013. In total, Shaun played over 100 games for Dunfermline, scoring 11 goals.

After leaving East End Park Shaun joined League 1 Livingston for a three-season spell as The Lions won successive promotions to regain their place in the SPFL Premiership in the playoff v Partick Thistle in season 2017-18.