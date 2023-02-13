Raith Rovers: Kirkcaldy side land glamour tie in Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final draw
Raith Rovers’ reward for Saturday’s fantastic 3-1 home Scottish Cup fifth round success over Premiership outfit Motherwell is a money spinning away quarter-final tie against Glasgow giants Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, March 11.
The draw will be music to the ears of board members of the cash-strapped Kirkcaldy club, which has lost an average of £150,000 a season since 2005.
Rangers had over 44,000 fans at their 3-2 Scottish Cup fifth round home success over Partick Thistle on Sunday, and a similar crowd against Raith would see Ian Murray’s side benefit spectacularly from receiving half of the bumper gate receipts.
Gaffer Murray is himself a former Rangers player, having starred 43 times for the Ibrox giants between 2005 and 2007.
Monday afternoon’s draw for the last eight of the Scottish Cup produced the following ties: Darvel or Falkirk v Ayr United, Hearts v Celtic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock, Rangers v Raith Rovers.