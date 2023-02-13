Raith Rovers: Kirkcaldy side land glamour tie in Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Raith boss Ian Murray celebrates with young fan after Saturday's victory over Motherwell (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The draw will be music to the ears of board members of the cash-strapped Kirkcaldy club, which has lost an average of £150,000 a season since 2005.

Rangers had over 44,000 fans at their 3-2 Scottish Cup fifth round home success over Partick Thistle on Sunday, and a similar crowd against Raith would see Ian Murray’s side benefit spectacularly from receiving half of the bumper gate receipts.

Gaffer Murray is himself a former Rangers player, having starred 43 times for the Ibrox giants between 2005 and 2007.

Rangers saw off Partick Thistle 3-2 at Ibrox on Sunday. Raith Rovers will be Michael Beale's side's next Scottish Cup opponents (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)