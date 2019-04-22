Raith Rovers knock £100 off season tickets for young adults - but gate prices to go up

Raith Rovers fans aged 16 to 21 can take advantage of a new cheaper season ticket.

The age group will be able to pick up a book for next season for just £150 - a saving of £100 on the normal adult season ticket - with the club hoping to entice a 'missing generation' of fans along to Stark's Park.

The new category was included as part of the club's season ticket launch for the 2019/20 campaign, which go on sale from today, with the majority of tickets held at last season's prices pending promotion to the Championship.

Those purchasing season tickets at the early bird rate can get adult tickets for £250, over 65 and less-abled for £150, with under 16s costing £40 for the first 200 sold, which will increase to £75 thereafter.

The first 40 Parent and Child tickets sold will go for £250, rising to £290 thereafter, and £325 once subsidised tickets have gone.

In addition to the subsidised tickets, the club are also giving away 40 under 16 season tickets for free thanks to a donation of £10,000 from the Raith Supporters Trust.

However, the club will be increasing walk-up gate prices next season, even if they remain in League One, with adults going up from £15 to £16, over 65s, disabled and young adults increased from £8 to £10, while under 16s remain the same at £8.

A parent and child walk-up entry will be £22, compared to £20 this season.

Rovers blamed "increased operating costs" for the rises, but added: "We have made every effort to protect our fans by keeping any rises to a minimum.

"On season tickets, we have listened carefully to fans and worked hard to make sure that season ticket prices are as attractive as possible.

"This means season tickets have been held at last season’s prices where we can, despite these intended gate price increases."

For the full statement, and complete list of season ticket offers, visit the Raith Rovers official website.