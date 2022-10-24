Raith Rovers land home tie in Scottish Cup

Auchinleck celebrate scoring in a 4-2 Scottish Cup first round win at Syngenta on September 16 (Pic by Alan Murray)

Scottish Championship outfit Rovers will be warm favourites to see off a team currently sitting 12th in the West of Scotland Premier Division.

In the previous stages of this season’s competition, Ayrshire outfit Auchinleck – managed by Tommy Sloan – won 4-2 at Syngenta before beating Bo’ness United 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out away from home on Saturday after a 1-1 draw.

Raith midfielder Sam Stanton gave his reaction to the draw by telling the Fife Free Press: “It’s nice to get a home draw.

"Obviously every game’s difficult and we just need to play our best and see what happens.