Raith Rovers land home tie in Scottish Cup
Raith Rovers have been drawn at home to Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Cup third round, with the tie to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 26.
Scottish Championship outfit Rovers will be warm favourites to see off a team currently sitting 12th in the West of Scotland Premier Division.
In the previous stages of this season’s competition, Ayrshire outfit Auchinleck – managed by Tommy Sloan – won 4-2 at Syngenta before beating Bo’ness United 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out away from home on Saturday after a 1-1 draw.
Raith midfielder Sam Stanton gave his reaction to the draw by telling the Fife Free Press: “It’s nice to get a home draw.
"Obviously every game’s difficult and we just need to play our best and see what happens.
"But we’re happy to get drawn at home. That’s a positive.”