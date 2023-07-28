Euan Murray is back for his second spell at Raith Rovers (Pic by Tony Fimister)

Murray, 29, who has joined Raith on a two-year deal after leaving Hartlepool United, was formerly a Rover from 2017 to 2019 before spending two years at the Pars and then serving Kilmarnock and ’Pool.

He told RaithTV: “The manager gave me a phonecall one night and reassured me about stuff. It was a touch of class.

"Not that I was overly worried, but just the fact that he went out of his way to call me and put my mind at rest, that stuck with me when I was coming to make decisions as well.

"It’s important for folk to understand that it’s such a short career we have.

"At times you have to make decisions that might not be the most popular and you might hurt some people.

"But you’ve got a 15-year career span and if opportunities come up for you to go and do better for yourself, for your family, to try and enhance your game and step up levels then at times you can’t say no.

"And I think as a professional I’ve been someone who’s not been afraid to make big decisions that aren’t easy decisions.

"Even leaving Kilmarnock wasn’t an easy decision at all, leaving the club that I stay round the corner from. But ultimately I felt at that moment in time it was the best thing for me.

"It’s the same with coming back here (to Raith). I feel this is a real, real opportunity for me and one that I’m raring to go with.”

Murray said that, unlike his first spell at Raith when he played in various positions, this time he will likely be employed as an out and out centre half.

When asked what he has learned since his previous spell in Kirkcaldy, he added: “With Dunfermline I achieved the playoffs in this league and then went to Kilmarnock and won it.

"Down south is unbelievably physical compared to up here I feel.