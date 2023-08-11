News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Raith Rovers: Latest signing Shaun Byrne has been team-mates of four Raith stars at other clubs

Latest Raith Rovers signing Shaun Byrne has revealed that he has joined up with at least four very familiar faces at Stark’s Park after penning a season-long loan move from Dundee.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST
Shaun Byrne in his Raith Rovers strip (Pic Raith Rovers)Shaun Byrne in his Raith Rovers strip (Pic Raith Rovers)
Shaun Byrne in his Raith Rovers strip (Pic Raith Rovers)

Midfielder Byrne, 30, told RaithTV: “I played at Dunfermline with Ross Millen for quite a few years, and Callum Smith, then Josh Mullin at Livingston for three years and had quite a successful time, obviously winning League One and getting promoted into the Championship and then the premier league as well.

"Jack Hamilton was younger at Livingston, he’d just come through and done really well. So I know quite a few of the boys and obviously playing against them a lot you start to know them as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a really good changing room and they’ve made me feel welcome.”

Byrne, who lives in Leven and was born and brought up in Kennoway, is delighted to have joined a local Fife club.

Most Popular

"Absolutely this is the ideal move for me,” he said. “You can see the way the club is at the moment as well, it’s a project that I want to be part of this season and hopefully we can have a successful season.

“I’d been speaking to John Potter (Raith Rovers technical director) for quite a while so I knew there was a bit of interest there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Obviously I’d spoken to a few clubs as well but it was quite an easy decision in the end.

"Raith Rovers were the team that sort of made me feel wanted the most and I think it’s important for a player that you’re somewhere that you’re wanted.”

Byrne, who started off his football career as a youth player at Celtic, moved onto Dunfermline in 2008 before making over 100 senior appearances for the Pars.

Spells at Livingston and Dundee followed for a player who has vast experience of playing in the Scottish Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “It’s a really challenging league. I think every game you’ve got to be on it or you’ll get turned over.

"I think we’ve got a lot of quality in this squad so there’s no reason why we can’t go and have a good season.

"I like first and foremost getting on the ball and making the team play, protecting the back four, letting our attacking players go and do their stuff higher up the park knowing that I’ll be behind them trying to protect a bit more.

"I’ve played quite a lot of games in this league, done well in this league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"So I’m just trying to bring that experience to the squad and try to sort of just let the attacking players go and do their thing and hopefully I’ll be there to mop up behind them.”

Byrne also reminisced about making his first start for ex-club Dunfermline in a Fife derby on New Year’s Day 2013, a game which the Pars won 1-0 at East End Park thanks to a solitary strike by Andrew Geggan after 71 minutes.

"That feels like a long time ago now,” he said. “There was a great atmosphere.

"I’ve seen a few of the games at Stark’s and East End. They are passionate fans and it’s something I want to be part of again so hopefully I can do well against Dunfermline this season.”

Related topics:DunfermlineStark's ParkDundeeCallum Smith