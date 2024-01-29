Zak Rudden shows off his Raith Rovers colours

As Rudden, 23, was arriving on Friday, Raith also announced that fellow forward Jamie Gullan – the man nicknamed ‘Hammer’ – had left the club to join League of Ireland Premier Division club Dundalk for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old ex-Hibernian youngster had reportedly been frustrated by a lack of game time at Raith.

On the arrival of Rudden, who scored three times in 16 league and cup games for the Dee this season, Rovers boss Murray told www.raithrovers.net: "I'm very happy to add Zak to our squad.

“He brings another physical presence to us and has proven himself in this league.

“Zak has showed tremendous hunger in joining us ahead of a host of other clubs, and we aim to improve him as a player. Zak will be a big asset for us in the second part of this season.”

Rudden’s first Raith appearance saw him play 45 minutes as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 home league defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The ex-Rangers youth player previously had loan spells at Falkirk and Plymouth Argyle before a two-year spell with Partick Thistle.

