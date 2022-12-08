Supporters have generously donated money and toys to the Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal in recent weeks.

The hope is that they will do the same for the latest campaign.

Dot Wilson, supporters director at Raith Rovers and Andy Mill, chair of the 200 Club were on hand to hear more about the work undertaken by the Foodbank ahead of the collection.

Representatives from Raith Rovers met with foodbank volunteers ahead of the collection on December 17 (Pic:Tony Fimister)

They were joined by Rovers centre back, Marvin Andrews. The Trinidadian defender played for the club in three separate spells, sandwiching spells with Livingston and Rangers.

‘Big Marv’ highlighted the increase in poverty since he first arrived in Scotland in 1997.

He said: “When you looked on TV it used to be Third World countries that were crying out for help, but that has changed drastically in the 25 years that I’ve been here. It’s now your next door neighbour who is crying out for help.

“In any little way you can, help. I am happy to be part of it with Raith Rovers, my first ever professional club, so I am very grateful to help out in any way I can”.

The foodbank has requested tinned goods, such as soups or meats that have a long shelf life, however there is also a call for luxury items such as biscuits. Toiletries are rarely donated, but they are also welcome.

A spokesperson for Kirkcaldy Foodbank said: “We are very grateful to all our generous donors, including Raith Rovers, without whom it would be impossible for us to continue – particularly in the current economic climate which is seeing our numbers rise as people struggle to make ends meet.

“Our recent fundraising campaign to help raise £20,000 is proving very successful, but in the coming months we can only see the need for our help increasing”.

If you wish to donate money directly to Kirkcaldy Foodbank, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/linda-judge3

