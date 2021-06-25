Raith Rovers launch new home kit

Raith Rovers new home top for 2021/22.

It’s the club’s second year with supplier Joma Sport and features a new half-and-half design.

And once again the top will feature the names of home shirt sponsors, best-selling author and lifelong Rovers fan Val McDermid and local company Carr’s Flour Mills.

Val said: “After more than a year when we’ve not been able to see the team in the flesh, it’s even more exciting than usual to unveil the home kit.

The new kit is modelled by the captains of the men's and women's teams, Kyle Benedictus and Tyler Rattray

"I’m so proud to be part of the Raith Rovers family, and sponsoring the shirt remains a real honour.”

George Wishart of Carr’s added: “Carr’s along with the rest of Rovers fantastic support, watched remotely the fantastic efforts of John and his team last season and hope that with our continued support next season we will help the club climb that one further step in to the Premier League.”

The team will wear the new kit for the first time in Saturday’s friendly match with Stranraer.

RRFC Commercial Director Tom Morgan said: “We hope fans will love the new strip as much as we do.

It's the club's second season with Joma Sport.

"The half-and-half layout was one of the most popular designs with fans when it last made an appearance a decade ago.

"We can’t wait to see the players wearing it on the pitch shortly, as well as fans wearing it in the stands and around town.”

The tops are now on sale from the online club shop.

Orders can be placed for delivery or free click and collect.

The Carr's logo will feature on the back on the home top.