Raith Rovers: Leader Lang boosting Rovers rearguard

Tom Lang celebrates after Raith's 1-0 win at Hamilton on January 2 (Pic by Scott Louden)

Lang, 25, has played in home draws against Greenock Morton and Dundee and the 1-0 away win at Hamilton Accies, as he relishes being back in action after the misery caused by the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he sustained during a 0-0 home draw against Hamilton on February 5 last year.

“I’m loving every second of it,” Lang told the Fife Free Press. “I’m just loving being back playing again, injury free, feeling good, feeling strong.

"First and foremost it’s just about enjoying my football, enjoying being out there and not taking it for granted.

"I’m also enjoying being around the boys again, obviously doing quite well and hopefully turning these draws into wins soon enough.

"Three games, three unbeaten in the league so far. And I think we are playing well and have been unlucky not to get all three wins.

"We were 2-0 up in the first game (against Morton), could easily have won that, then we won the Hamilton game when I think we were very comfortable and then the Dundee game we were 1-0 up and unlucky not to get the three points.

"We have done well since I came back and hopefully I’m showing some leadership out there and helping the boys. I know I can bring that to the team and hopefully that has shown with results.”

After visiting Queen's Park in an SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final this Wednesday night, kick-off 7.45pm, Rovers return to Championship action at Cove Rangers – defeated 6-0 at home by Queen’s Park last weekend – this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

"Cove Rangers, Arbroath and Inverness are our next three games in the league and we want to win all three of them,” Lang said.

"Cove will be hurting after losing 6-0, we can’t read to much into it as they might sign players before Saturday.

