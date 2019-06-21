Raith Rovers' League One fixtures for 2019-20 season

Raith Rovers will start and finish the new League One season away from home.
The fixture lists for 2019-20 released by the SPFL this morning have handed the Kirkcaldy side a tricky trip to Dumbarton on the opening day of the campaign, Saturday, August 3.
John McGlynn's men will also play their final league game on the road, travelling to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, May 2 for what could be a potential title decider between two teams expecting to challenge for first place.
Rovers home opener will take place on the second week of the campaign with newly promoted Clyde, managed by Rovers legend Danny Lennon, who scored the famous free-kick in Munich in 1995, visiting Stark's Park on Saturday, August 10.
The eagerly-anticipated first derby of the season takes place at Bayview on the final day of the month with East Fife hosting Raith on Saturday, August 31.
Rovers will welcome relegated Falkirk, and former manager Ray McKinnon, to Stark's Park for the first time on Saturday, October 5.
The calendar year finishes with another derby in Methil on Saturday, December 28 while 2020 starts with a home match against Peterhead on Saturday, January 4.
Raith's full fixtures are listed below:
AUGUST
Sat 3 – Dumbarton v Raith
Sat 10 – Raith v Clyde
Sat 17 – Stranraer v Raith
Sat 24 – Raith v Montrose
Sat 31 – East Fife v Raith
SEPTEMBER
Sat 14 – Raith v Peterhead
Sat 21 – Airdrieonians v Raith
Sat 28 – Forfar v Raith
OCTOBER
Sat 5 – Raith v Falkirk
Sat 19 – Clyde v Raith
Sat 26 – Raith v East Fife
NOVEMBER
Sat 2 – Peterhead v Raith
Sat 9 – Raith v Stranraer
Sat 16 – Raith v Forfar
Sat 30 – Montrose v Raith
DECEMBER
Sat 7 – Raith v Airdrieonians
Sat 14 – Falkirk v Raith
Sat 21 – Raith v Dumbarton
Sat 28 – East Fife v Raith
JANUARY
Sat 4 – Raith v Peterhead
Sat 11 – Forfar v Raith
Sat 25 – Raith v Montrose
FEBRUARY
Sat 1 – Airdrieonians v Raith
Sat 8 – Stranraer v Raith
Sat 15 – Raith v Falkirk
Sat 22 – Raith v Clyde
Sat 29 – Dumbarton v Raith
MARCH
Sat 7 – Raith v Forfar
Sat 14 – Peterhead v Raith
Sat 21 – Raith v East Fife
Sat 28 – Raith v Airdrieonians
APRIL
Sat 4 – Montrose v Raith
Sat 11 – Raith v Dumbarton
Sat 18 – Clyde v Raith
Sat 25 – Raith v Stranraer
MAY
Sat 2 – Falkirk v Raith