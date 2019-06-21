Raith Rovers' League One fixtures for 2019-20 season

Raith Rovers will start and finish the new League One season away from home.

The fixture lists for 2019-20 released by the SPFL this morning have handed the Kirkcaldy side a tricky trip to Dumbarton on the opening day of the campaign, Saturday, August 3.

John McGlynn's men will also play their final league game on the road, travelling to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, May 2 for what could be a potential title decider between two teams expecting to challenge for first place.

Rovers home opener will take place on the second week of the campaign with newly promoted Clyde, managed by Rovers legend Danny Lennon, who scored the famous free-kick in Munich in 1995, visiting Stark's Park on Saturday, August 10.

The eagerly-anticipated first derby of the season takes place at Bayview on the final day of the month with East Fife hosting Raith on Saturday, August 31.

Rovers will welcome relegated Falkirk, and former manager Ray McKinnon, to Stark's Park for the first time on Saturday, October 5.

The calendar year finishes with another derby in Methil on Saturday, December 28 while 2020 starts with a home match against Peterhead on Saturday, January 4.

Raith's full fixtures are listed below:

AUGUST

Sat 3 – Dumbarton v Raith

Sat 10 – Raith v Clyde

Sat 17 – Stranraer v Raith

Sat 24 – Raith v Montrose

Sat 31 – East Fife v Raith

SEPTEMBER

Sat 14 – Raith v Peterhead

Sat 21 – Airdrieonians v Raith

Sat 28 – Forfar v Raith

OCTOBER

Sat 5 – Raith v Falkirk

Sat 19 – Clyde v Raith

Sat 26 – Raith v East Fife

NOVEMBER

Sat 2 – Peterhead v Raith

Sat 9 – Raith v Stranraer

Sat 16 – Raith v Forfar

Sat 30 – Montrose v Raith

DECEMBER

Sat 7 – Raith v Airdrieonians

Sat 14 – Falkirk v Raith

Sat 21 – Raith v Dumbarton

Sat 28 – East Fife v Raith

JANUARY

Sat 4 – Raith v Peterhead

Sat 11 – Forfar v Raith

Sat 25 – Raith v Montrose

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 – Airdrieonians v Raith

Sat 8 – Stranraer v Raith

Sat 15 – Raith v Falkirk

Sat 22 – Raith v Clyde

Sat 29 – Dumbarton v Raith

MARCH

Sat 7 – Raith v Forfar

Sat 14 – Peterhead v Raith

Sat 21 – Raith v East Fife

Sat 28 – Raith v Airdrieonians

APRIL

Sat 4 – Montrose v Raith

Sat 11 – Raith v Dumbarton

Sat 18 – Clyde v Raith

Sat 25 – Raith v Stranraer

MAY

Sat 2 – Falkirk v Raith