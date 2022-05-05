Raith Rovers learn dates for Premier Sports Cup

Raith beat Aberdeen at Stark's Park in the same competition last season. (Pic: Fife Fife Photo Agency)

They will be in action over the weekend of July 9/10 in the first group match of the competition.

Last season Raith reached the quarter-finals where they were beaten 3-0 by Celtic at Parkhead in September.

The second group stage match will be midweek of July 12/13, number three on the weekend of July 16/17, number four is midweek of July 19/20 with the fifth and final on the weekend of July 23/24.

Should Raith qualify from the group stage once again they will play their second round match on the midweek of August 30/31, with the quarter-finals midweek of October 18-20.

Due to changes to the calendar caused by the winter World Cup in Qatar, the semi-finals will take place in January with the final scheduled for Sunday, February 26.