Raith Rovers learn League Cup group opposition, 30 years on from 1994 Coca Cola Cup win
This means Ian Murray’s Raith will have a rapid reunion with County, with the Staggies having only played the Kirkcaldy outfit in the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final on Sunday, beating Rovers 4-0 in Dingwall to complete a 6-1 aggregate success.
Don Cowie’s County will be firm favourites to win the group, with Raith more fancied to come out on top against the other three teams.
It is now 30 years since huge underdogs Raith – with current assistant manager Colin Cameron in their team – famously won the League Cup, or Coca-Cola Cup as it was named at the time.
The Kirkcaldy side landed that trophy 6-5 on penalties in an unforgettable final against Glasgow giants Celtic following a 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium after extra time on November 27, 1994.
Second tier Raith – whose squad had been assembled for just £215,000 compared to the Hoops’ £5.17 million – triumphed when Scott Thomson saved Paul McStay’s penalty to earn the club their one and only League Cup.
The final was played at Ibrox because Celtic were using Hampden Park as their home ground during that season while Celtic Park was being rebuilt.
Fast forwarding 29 years to last season’s League Cup, Rovers qualified for the konckout stages by finishing second behind Kilmarnock in Group F, before losing 2-1 at Murray’s old team Hibernian in the second round.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.