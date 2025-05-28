Raith Rovers learn Premier Sports Cup group opponents

The Premier Sports Cup kicks off this summer (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS)

Wednesday’s draw for the 2025-2026 Premier Sports Cup group stages put Raith Rovers in Group F with St Johnstone, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Elgin City and East Kilbride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other groups are: Group A – Falkirk, Queen’s Park, Cove Rangers, The Spartans, Brechin City; Group B – Ross County, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South, Edinburgh City, Stranraer; Group C – Dundee, Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Montrose, Bonnyrigg Rose; Group D – St Mirren, Ayr United, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Forfar Athletic; Group E – Hearts, Dunfermline, Hamilton Accies, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion; Group G – Motherwell, Morton, Stenhousemuir, Peterhead, Clyde; Group H – Kilmarnock, Livingston, Kelty Hearts, East Fife, Brora Rangers.

This season’s competition will kick off on the weekend of July 12/13, with further group stage matchdays on July 15/16, July 19/20, July 22/23 and July 26/27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Dundee United in the last 16 on August 16/17.

The quarter-finals will be played on September 20/21 and the semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 1/2. The 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup final will take place at Hampden Park on Sunday December 14.

Last season’s competition saw record prize money on offer and that has been maintained for the 2025/26 edition, with participating clubs guaranteed a minimum of £30,000.

Reaching the last 16 is worth at least £60,000 while the cup winners will receive £400,000.