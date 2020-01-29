Raith Rovers leave door open for Kenny Miller as striker mulls over options

Raith Rovers’ hopes of signing Kenny Miller are up in the air with the veteran striker mulling over his options.

John McGlynn contacted the 40-year-old former Scotland international last week to discuss a potential move to Kirkcaldy following his release from Partick Thistle.

Miller subsequently made an appearance at Stark’s Park on Saturday, taking in the 4-3 win over Montrose that kept Rovers a point clear at the top of the League One.

McGlynn hopes the former Rangers hitman could help spearhead the club towards the title, but admitted Miller has other offers to consider.

“Out of left-field last week Kenny became a free agent and it would be appealing to anyone to go and have a conversation with him,” McGlynn said.

“He said he still wants to play at as high a level as he could, but that he’d heard good things about myself, Paul (Smith) and the way we play.

“It was one of a number of interests that had already come to him in a short period of time, but the fact that he wanted to come watch us play was a massive boost.

“Of course, you’re not going to be able to hide Kenny Mller sitting in your stand!

“We spoke to him again on Monday and he was very complimentary over the way we played, and very enthusiastic, but he’s got other things going on and maybe things that will take him into a new career pathway.

“So he couldn’t give an exact answer yes or no.

“It’s a little bit of a waiting game again, and it’s a little bit frustrating, but there’s no doubt someone like Kenny Miller is worth waiting for.

“At the same time, with the clock ticking, we also have to move on.

“He’s very much aware of that, and said if we have to move on it’s not a problem to him.

“We don’t want to end up with nothing, so we have to continue to look and speak and try to get something done.”