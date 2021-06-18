Raith Rovers legend Davidson awarded testimonial match
Raith Rovers have announced a testimonial match for club legend Iain Davidson.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:30 am
Updated
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:39 am
The defender retired at the end of last season after 507 appearances for the Stark’s Park side – one of only three players in Raith’s history to break the 500 mark.
Hibs will be the opponents for the match which will take place in Kirkcaldy on Friday, July 16 at 7pm.
Further details will be confirmed by the event organisers over the coming weeks.