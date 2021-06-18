Raith Rovers legend Davidson awarded testimonial match

Iain Davidson, pictured in 2011, had two spells with Raith Rovers (Pic: Kenny Smith)

The defender retired at the end of last season after 507 appearances for the Stark’s Park side – one of only three players in Raith’s history to break the 500 mark.

Hibs will be the opponents for the match which will take place in Kirkcaldy on Friday, July 16 at 7pm.