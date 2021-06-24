Raith Rovers legend Davidson signs for Brechin City

Former Raith Rovers defender Iain Davidson has signed for Brechin City.

By Paul McCabe
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 12:07 pm
Iain Davidson in action against his new side in 2019 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The club legend, who amassed 507 appearances for the Kirkcaldy side, left Stark’s Park when his contract expired at the end of last season.

The 37-year-old had considered retirement but has signed a two-year-deal with the Angus side.

Brechin were relegated from League Two last season and will play in the Highland league under new boss, former Hearts player and coach, Andy Kirk.

‘Davo’ has been rewarded for his two spells with Raith Rovers with a testimonial match against Hibs next month.

