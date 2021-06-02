Raith Rovers legend Iain Davidson calls it a day

Iain Davidson scores the winner against Morton in February (Pic: Dave Johnston)

The central defender achieved legendary status during two spells at Stark’s Park, becoming only the third player in the club’s history to pass the 500-games mark.

But after adding another seven to that number during the last season, the home town player said he was ready to call it a day.

“I'm 37 and, as much as I've kept myself fit and looked after myself, towards the end of the season I knew my playing time at Raith was definitely up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was hoping to maybe stay on in a coaching capacity but finances dictated that it wasn't to be.”

Ironically, ‘Davo’, as he is known among the Rovers faithful, says when he arrived at the club with which he was to become synonymous in 2004, it was a less than impressive beginning.

“I came to the club under Claude Anelka and it was just a disaster,” he says. “That regime just didn't work out.

“I came for pre-season from playing at Sunderland and I thought 'we may have a problem here', which proved to be the case, sadly.”

Davidson credits the short spell under Craig Levein in 2006 for the turnaround in the club's fortunes.

“He put foundations in place and you realise this guy knows what he's doing in terms of preparation and organisation.

“And then when John McGlynn came in, that's when things really started to pick up.”

A three-year spell at Dundee starting in 2012 followed but, when it became clear he was no longer in then-manager Paul Hartley's plans, Davo said the chance to make a Rovers return was a "no-brainer".

"I had so many good memories and I'm a Kirkcaldy boy, so I was more than happy to come back.

“Last season, it was great to be part of a squad that's probably one of the best I've been involved with ability-wise.

“Unfortunately, we fell a bit short right at the end but to have come up from League One and do what we did was a great achievement.