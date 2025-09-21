Raith Rovers: Legendary players who made the most appearances

Willie McNaught is rated Raith's greatest ever player

In a special feature, we profile Raith Rovers’ top six appearance makers of all time.

Top of the list is Willie McNaught, the club’s greatest ever player who played 658 games at Raith between 1941 and 1962, scoring 15 goals.

The centre-back won a Division Two championship medal and a league cup runners-up medal in 1949. During the 1950s he played in three Scottish Cup semi-finals, was capped five times for Scotland and seven times for the Scottish League. This 1956 player of the year was never booked.

At number two is Andy Young, who played 622 Raith games and scored 141 goals between 1945 and 1961.

Andy Young was in legendary Raith half-back line

An ex-Celtic player, Young was in the legendary Raith half-back line of Young, McNaught and Leigh. He later became a Raith scout and former players’ association honorary president.

Number three is local lad Iain Davidson, who served Rovers from 2004-2012 and 2015-2021, playing 507 games and netting 19 goals.

He matured into a fine midfield player after signing from Scarborough in 2004. This strong tackler and skilful passer won a second division championship medal in 2009 and appeared in a 2010 Scottish Cup semi-final.

This Rovers’ Hall Of Fame inductee was honoured with a testimonial v Hibernian in July 2021.

Rovers’ Hall Of Fame inductee Iain Davidson (Pic SNS)

Donald Urquhart, at Raith from 1971 to 1985, scoring 25 times in 498 matches, is at number four. He made his debut in a 4-0 win over Stenhousemuir aged 16, later winning promotion in 1975-76.

Goalkeeper Murray McDermott is at number five. Considered by many Raith’s best ever keeper, he played 494 games between 1970 and 1981.

At number six is Andy Leigh, who played 489 Raith games between 1948 and 1963, scoring five goals.

This one-club man starred in the 1949 Scottish League Cup final v Rangers, later joining the ground staff and being groundsman when Raith played in Europe.