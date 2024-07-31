Lewis Stevenson in defensive action for Raith Rovers (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Having played 600 times for former club Hibernian across almost two decades before his move to Raith Rovers this summer, it would seem almost unbelievable that veteran left-back Lewis Stevenson would be gearing up to face opponents he’d never taken on before in league or cup ties.

But – assuming he is selected by gaffer Ian Murray – that is exactly what veteran defender Stevenson will encounter this Saturday when Raith visit Airdrieonians in their opening Scottish Championship fixture of 2024-25.

"The Airdrie game is a potential banana skin for us,” Stevenson, 36, told the Fife Free Press. "Airdrie is a team I’ve actually never played against as well, even in a cup.

"They must be one of the only teams in Scotland where that is the case!

Lewis Stevenson on the ball during last weekend's Premier Sports Cup tie against Hamilton Accies (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

"There has been recent history between the clubs with players moving from Airdrie to Raith, which probably adds a bit of spice to the game.

"I know Callum Fordyce (a Raith summer signing on a two-year contract) had a really successful time with Airdrie last season, he was really good. And he’s been good for us this season and he knows the league well.

"I actually played against Callum a few times when he was at Livingston as a right wing-back but now he’s settled into a centre-half position.

"He’s athletic, quick, good on the ball as well and he knows the game inside out.”

The start of the new league season is eagerly awaited by Raith fans, hoping the team can end a 27-year hiatus by winning the title and gaining promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

"The Scottish Championship will definitely be up there in terms of being among the most exciting leagues in Europe,” Stevenson said.

"I’m sure there are maybe leagues that I’m not too familiar with that will be exciting as well, but from what I know of the Championship – and I watched a lot of the games last year – this year I know it’s going to be very tight from top to bottom.

"It’s imperative to get off to a good start but it’s hard to get a run where you win a few games in a row because any team can beat any other.

"It’s going to be exciting for the neutrals anyway, I don’t know about playing in it."

On the fact that he’s finally joined his boyhood favourites after reports of Raith interest in signing him for years, Kirkcaldy-born Stevenson added: “It was obviously something I was keen to do at some point but then Hibs were keen to keep me in the last couple of seasons and it was hard for me to turn that down.

"Raith has always been a club that’s meant a lot to me and I’m glad I’ve joined them because I still feel I’ve got a bit to give.

"I kind of had other options but Raith was the one for me as they had kept me in the pipeline for the past couple of years.

"I used to go to the school just over the back, at Balwearie, and it was my local team.

"My dad Brian was from Glasgow – he was a Clyde fan – and used to take me to Clyde games.