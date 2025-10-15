Raith Rovers: Lewis Stevenson gives his thoughts on getting less game time this season

Raith Rovers' Lewis Stevenson ahead of a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and St Johnstone at Stark's Park on September 13 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Having played in all 36 of Raith Rovers’ league games last season – and 43 in total – it has been a much different story for veteran defender Lewis Stevenson in a stop/start beginning to this term.

After suffering achilles and calf injuries in pre-season, the 37-year-old Hibernian legend missed Rovers’ first two Premier Sports Cup group games before returning to the starting XI. But the recent arrival on loan of young Motherwell left-back Ewan Wilson has relegated Stevenson to the bench for recent William Hill Championship matches. When asked if not playing has been tough, Kirkcaldy-born Stevenson told the Fife Free Press: “Not really, no. I was expecting it this season. I'm 37, so I never thought I'd be playing every game.

"And even last season, I didn't think I would have played as many games as I did.

"Being hampered with an injury in pre-season probably didn't help my case this time. But I feel all right and I'm ready to be called upon if the team needs me. I'll change formation, I'll change foot, I'm always ready.

"Ewan Wilson is probably a different profile to me. He's obviously bigger, he's played a lot of games already in the top league, so he comes with a good pedigree. He's played in the Scotland under-21s as well.

"He's a top player. There's little things I can maybe help him with on the way.

"I'll try and give him a wee bit of insight if he's playing against players I played against last season to help him.

"But he's a great player in his own right. We're probably different players, so it gives the manager different options.”

When asked if he thinks he and Wilson could play in the same starting XI, Stevenson said: I'm not sure. We probably could.

"Ewan's probably more attacking than me. I'm probably a bit more reserved these days. We've got a big squad with a lot of players. It gives the manager a headache, different options.

"I'm going to be 38 in January. It's probably not a plan to have a 38-year-old first choice left-back.

"As a back-up, if Ewan comes back or somebody else comes in, you have to be familiar with your role. You have to accept that you're going to slow down at some point. I'm okay with that but I still want to play.

"I still think I can give something to the team. Hopefully, I can keep pushing Ewan and getting the best performances out of him. If required, I'll hopefully come in and do a decent job.”

With his Raith contract expiring next summer, there is a possibility that Stevenson – who previously made 600 Hibs appearances between 2005 and 2024 while becoming the only man in history to win the League Cup and Scottish Cup while with the Easter Road club – could then hang up his boots.

But his immediate priority is the remainder of this season with Raith, fifth in the table with 14 points from ten matches after last Saturday’s 2-0 home loss against Ayr United. Rovers’ next league fixture is a Fife derby at seventh-placed Dunfermline Athletic this Friday in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Stevenson, who scored the opening goal in Raith’s 2-0 home win over the Pars in the last Fife league derby at Stark’s Park on August 22, stressed that at least the Kirkcaldy side have six more points than they did at the same stage of last season, so they are still “right in the hunt”.

Stevenson added: "The derby game takes care of itself. They've probably stuttered in recent weeks.

"They're going to start kicking on. They're not used to scoring many goals, but when it comes to the derby, anything can happen.

"We didn't win at East End last season, so that's something we want to try and resolve this year.

"We’ve probably got similar ideas about where we want to finish this season. It's going to be a tough game.”