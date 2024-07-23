Lewis Stevenson in action for Raith Rovers (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

Having been in the Ibrox Stadium crowd as a six-year-old child when Raith Rovers stunned Celtic to win the 1994 league cup on penalties, before years later starring in the Hibernian side which landed the same trophy with a 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock in the 2007 final at Hampden, Raith Rovers defender Lewis Stevenson is a man with extremely happy memories in the competition.

And the 36-year-old Kirkcaldy-born left-back, who joined the Rovers ranks on a two-year deal this summer after making 600 appearances for Hibs across 19 years, starred in the now Premier Sports Cup again last weekend as he crossed for Callum Smith to head Raith's goal in a 2-1 Group H defeat at Ross County.

Stevenson told the Fife Free Press: "Winning the league cup as a Hibs player in 2007 is a bit of a blur. I was a bit blasé at the time, I thought this football stuff was easy as I got to win a cup the first year I played.

"But it was a long time after that before I won anything again (the 2015-16 Scottish Cup).

Raith Rovers ace Lewis Stevenson won the league cup as a Hibs youngster way back on March 18, 2007 (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"We want to get a good run this year. I think it just builds a bit of momentum and can get the fans up and something to cheer about.

“It was obviously nice to provide an assist but it was an unbelievable header by Callum. It’s the type of ball where I could have put that into the box 20 times and there wasn’t a goal, so Smithy’s done amazing to put it into the corner.

"It’s frustrating that we didn’t get at least a point at the weekend because I think that’s the least we deserved, especially in the second half when we played the better football and created good chances.

“The games in the league cup come thick and fast but I think it’s a good way to get up to speed.

"There’s still parts of my game I can improve. The manager still thinks I can learn and I am always looking to adapt and try and improve.

"Both Ross County goals came from crosses down my side so there’s a lot of things I could try and do to change and try and stop that which was a bit frustrating. We just need to do the full performance now."

While Championship side Raith were putting up a fine show against top flight opposition, Stevenson’s ex-club Hibs had a shock 1-0 loss at League One Kelty Hearts.

He said: "It was a poor one for Hibs although Kelty had been struggling a bit.

"I spoke to a few of the boys and they were saying that Kelty weren’t as bad as some of their results had shown, so it was always going to be a tough game there.

"We had tough games against Stranraer and Stirling Albion and it’s very early days. Hibs had started amazingly well, that was a blip for them but I’m sure they’ll kick on this season.”

When asked if Raith being unlucky to lose by the odd goal against a County team which had resoundingly beaten them 4-0 in the Premiership play-off final eight weeks earlier showed the newly bolstered squad was now much better, Stevenson replied: "Ross County have lost a few big players and it’s still early in their season.

"I’m not going to say that myself and other new signings have made the team better but hopefully we can create competition for places all over the pitch. That’s obviously good to get the best out of everybody.

"I watched the games last season and I thought that Dicko (Liam Dick) was one of Raith’s better players. When he’s back to full fitness I’m sure he’ll be playing as well.”