Lewis Stevenson signs his two-year contract with Raith Rovers (Pic by Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd)

New Raith Rovers signing Lewis Stevenson has revealed how – as a raw teenager – he loved his first experience of playing at a ‘proper’ stadium, as he was part of the Balwearie High School team which won a Fife Cup final at Stark’s Park.

Kirkcaldy-born Stevenson, 36, who made 600 appearances for Hibernian between 2005 and this summer before joining Ian Murray’s side on a two-year contract last Thursday, told Raith TV: "I honestly had the best childhood ever. I loved going to school, I loved playing football here. I played at the Bevvy (Beveridge Park) a lot, I would play at Glebe Park where I was from.

"It was back in the days when kids would come home from school, chuck down their bag and go and play football. I was lucky to play in the Fife Cup final here (at Stark’s Park) and that was the first time I’d played on a proper pitch.

"We won the cup for Balwearie (High School) and it was still honestly one of my fondest days playing football, going in the first team changing room.

Lewis Stevenson and family after his final Hibernian appearance, against Motherwell last month (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

"It’s changed a bit now, but it was an unbelievable experience and it probably gave me a taste of what being a professional footballer could be like.

"When I went to Edinburgh I was always proud to say I was a Fifer and proud to be from Kirkcaldy.

"When I was at Hibs I always followed the Rovers and checked out the scores so it was nice to actually be here.

"I was close to coming here a few times over the years, especially last season. That was the closest I got to coming.

Stevenson is paraded on Stark's Park pitch (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd)

"Last year I don’t think I got the contract offer from Hibs until the middle of May, so John Potter spoke to me a few times. It was my next option.

"It was obviously an honour to be at Hibs for so long but I feel ready to move on and kick on for the last part of my career.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s obviously my home town club."

Coming to Raith means Stevenson is reunited with his former Hibs team-mates, aforementioned gaffer Murray, midfielder Sam Stanton and goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

"There’s a few I’ve played with and there’s plenty I’ve played against,” he said. “It’s a goldfish bowl playing teams four, five times a season sometimes in cups as well.

"So if I don’t know them as team-mates I’ll know them as opponents.

"So I’m looking forward to meeting all the boys. There’s a couple of the boys I know locally, I hav ebumped into them through kids football as well.

"It seems a really good group, unbelievable team spirit they showed last season as well at times.

"I want to finish my career off as successfully as I can. I still think I’ve got a lot to give, I still feel fit and ready to go.

"I was almost jealous of the buzz at the club last season. It seemed an unbelievable place to go and I was rooting for them right to the end.

"There was some great football on show as well. I think the games on the Friday nights put the spotlight on everyone and you’d be surprised how many of my ex-team-mates actually watched the games in the Championship last season.

"I think if little things had gone their way it could have been different, an even better season than it was. But I’m sure at the start of the season everyone involved with the club would have taken that. It was a fantastic season, everyone did so well.

"I honestly think that everyone in the Championship next season will think they’ve got at least a chance of play-offs.