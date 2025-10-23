Raith Rovers' Lewis Stevenson ponders hanging up his boots for coaching

Lewis Stevenson (right) has started helping his Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton (also pictured) with kids' coaching at Stark's Park (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

As he enters the final seven months of his playing contract at Raith Rovers, veteran left-back Lewis Stevenson has been giving the Fife Free Press an insight into his plans for summer 2026 and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hibernian legend – the Easter Road side’s all-time record league appearance maker having turned out 600 times between 2005 and 2024 before joining Raith – said: “From next summer I'm going to be trying to stay in football in some capacity.

"There's been so many people that have come into my life and out of my life with football. It's hard to see them go, but it's just part and parcel of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This group of boys means as much to me as any other group. There's still six or seven months to go, so things can change quickly.

"I don't want to hang up the boots quite yet. I've never really been interested in becoming a manager as I think you need to be obsessed with football and I'm not quite at that level.

"I do like coaching, but I'll probably be coaching with the kids or maybe academy-type football. That's probably where I see myself.

"I've been coaching them on a Monday with Dylan Easton and Shaun Byrne. I might need to get a more full-time job in the summer if I'm struggling with another job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been good. I enjoy it. You get a buzz out of working with the kids and seeing them develop, so that's something that will be interesting in the future.

"I'm pretty open-minded to try different things, so I'm not quite sure what I'm doing yet.”

When asked to look back on a remarkable professional playing career which saw him become the only man in history to win the League Cup and Scottish Cup as a Hibs player, Stevenson added: “I've enjoyed the most part. It's mad because you can always just see the games, but training and the day-to-day basis is what I will miss the most.

"I love coming in here. I’m good with the boys and I get on really well with the management staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At least once a day I'm in tears laughing at someone. It's a great place to come here and work. That's probably what I'll miss, if it is the end of it next summer. I went to school over the road (at Balwearie High School), so going up via the play-offs or whatever this season would be a perfect way to sign off my career if that does happen.”