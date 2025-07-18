Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan eyeing goalscoring milestone this season

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring in 5-1 win at Elgin City (Pic Eddie Doig)

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan is eyeing up reaching a century of goals for the Kirkcaldy club during the 2025-’26 campaign.

Vaughan, 29, who has netted 87 competitive Raith goals from 250 appearances – he scored in the recent Premier Sports Cup ties against Elgin City and East Kilbride – revealed his target for the season when talking to Raith TV.

The long serving star, whose Raith goal tally is increased to 95 when you include friendlies, said: “My target is to hit the milestone, that we all know is 100 goals for this club.

"It would be an honour and a pleasure. I’m hoping and praying that this season I can do that.

"I love my stats, especially as a striker. For me it’s all about affecting the team in a positive way, how many goals and assists I can get.

"That’s why I play football, to win games and affect games.

"Whether you give the ball away three or four times a game, it’s all about that one moment of magic.

"You see with players like myself and Dylan Easton, it’s why we play the game.

"Stats are a massive part of football now and it’s one that I like to keep an eye on.

“I want to play as many games as I can hopefully, similar to a couple of years ago. I think as long as I stay fit and play games I’ll hopefully score goals.”

When asked what contract extension he would need to get anywhere near all-time record goalscorer Willie Penman’s tally of 211 goals in 328 appearances for Raith, Vaughan – whose current deal expires next summer - said: “Another few years I think at least.”