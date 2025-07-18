Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan eyeing goalscoring milestone this season
Vaughan, 29, who has netted 87 competitive Raith goals from 250 appearances – he scored in the recent Premier Sports Cup ties against Elgin City and East Kilbride – revealed his target for the season when talking to Raith TV.
The long serving star, whose Raith goal tally is increased to 95 when you include friendlies, said: “My target is to hit the milestone, that we all know is 100 goals for this club.
"It would be an honour and a pleasure. I’m hoping and praying that this season I can do that.
"I love my stats, especially as a striker. For me it’s all about affecting the team in a positive way, how many goals and assists I can get.
"That’s why I play football, to win games and affect games.
"Whether you give the ball away three or four times a game, it’s all about that one moment of magic.
"You see with players like myself and Dylan Easton, it’s why we play the game.
"Stats are a massive part of football now and it’s one that I like to keep an eye on.
“I want to play as many games as I can hopefully, similar to a couple of years ago. I think as long as I stay fit and play games I’ll hopefully score goals.”
When asked what contract extension he would need to get anywhere near all-time record goalscorer Willie Penman’s tally of 211 goals in 328 appearances for Raith, Vaughan – whose current deal expires next summer - said: “Another few years I think at least.”
