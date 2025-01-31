Raith Rovers' Liam Dick looking to increase points gap on Dunfermline Athletic with derby win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the positive momentum gained from winning 3-0 at Hamilton Accies in midweek, Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick is eyeing another three points in tomorrow’s Fife derby at Dunfermline Athletic, so Barry Robson’s troops can keep looking up the way in the William Hill Championship table.

Sixth-placed Raith go into the match on 27 points from 21 fixtures, eight points off the play-offs having played a game less than fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

And Dick, 29, told the Fife Free Press: “There’s nothing like a derby to get you ready for Celtic (who Raith play at Celtic Park in the Scottish Cup fifth round a week tomorrow) as well. “But obviously we're buzzing, because we're looking forward to the derby, no matter home or away, or any time of the season.

"We've got a good win behind us on Tuesday night, three goals, clean sheet, professional performance, everybody on the park played well and hopefully we just take that into Saturday.

Liam Dick prepares for facing Dunfermline Athletic tomorrow (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“You never need to get up for a Dunfermline game. It'll be be lively, it will be packed and the boys will be wanting to make sure as well that we get the win first and foremost and we put in a good account of ourselves, because then you obviously want to be playing the week after as well."

Unlike the Raith new boys including Aiden Marsh and George Gitau who are set to experience the fantastic Fife derby atmosphere for the first time, Dick is a veteran of the fixture having served Raith since the summer of 2021.

“They (Marsh and Gitau) will quickly see straight away exactly what it's all about,” Dick added.

“Last season under Ian Murray I think we beat Dunfermline five times, but I think I missed two of them. I think I had a niggle for one and I think I was maybe suspended for a cup game as well.

"So I was actually quite gutted, I only played in two of them, but obviously last season was really good.

"Unfortunately this season we got Muzza (Euan Murray) sent off early doors when we played them at the start of the season, which obviously turned the game a bit (Dunfermline ended up winning 2-0 at East End Park on September 13) and that stayed with us.

"And then obviously we've beaten them again this season (2-0 for Raith at Stark’s Park on December 14).

"So we just want to keep making sure we're looking up the way, put a bigger gap between us and them, if we win it’ll go to 11 points whilst having a game in hand.

"So it just increases the gap, and then it allows us to make sure that we're looking up the way instead of down, because we know this season, has been a bit of a rollercoaster to say the least.

"We're on our third manager with players coming and going, but the boys have always been professional and committed to whatever manager we've had.

"So we'll just be looking forward to Saturday and try to keep a run going.”