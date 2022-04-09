Raith Rovers line up at home to Greenock Morton

John McGlynn (picture by Scott Louden)

Ethon Varian and Greig Young are in the starting line-up, with Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connolly dropping to the subs’ bench.

Manager John McGlynn has said he expects a strong response from his side against Greenock Morton, although it will be a difficult game.

A win for the Kirkcaldy hosts would bring them to within a point of the play-off slots, just behind Partick Thistle, after the Jags won by a single goal on Friday night against Queen of the South.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers: 1 Jamie MacDonald, 2 Reaghan Tumilty, 4 Frankie Musonda, 6 Kyle Benedictus, 8 Ross Matthews, 13 Brad Spencer, 14 David McKay, 16 Sam Stanton, 18 Ethon Varian, 29 Greig Young, 99 Matej Poplatnik.

Substitutes: 17 Robbie Thomson (GK), 7 Aidan Connolly, 11 Dario Zanatta, 22 Ethan Ross, 25 Aaron Arnott.