Raith Rovers line up at home to Greenock Morton

Following some big off-field announcements yesterday (Friday), including a new club chairman and new home-kit sponsorship, Raith Rovers make two changes from the line-up which flopped at Dunfermline on Wednesday night.

By Ralph Mellon
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 2:35 pm
John McGlynn (picture by Scott Louden)

Ethon Varian and Greig Young are in the starting line-up, with Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connolly dropping to the subs’ bench.

Manager John McGlynn has said he expects a strong response from his side against Greenock Morton, although it will be a difficult game.

A win for the Kirkcaldy hosts would bring them to within a point of the play-off slots, just behind Partick Thistle, after the Jags won by a single goal on Friday night against Queen of the South.

Raith Rovers: 1 Jamie MacDonald, 2 Reaghan Tumilty, 4 Frankie Musonda, 6 Kyle Benedictus, 8 Ross Matthews, 13 Brad Spencer, 14 David McKay, 16 Sam Stanton, 18 Ethon Varian, 29 Greig Young, 99 Matej Poplatnik.

Substitutes: 17 Robbie Thomson (GK), 7 Aidan Connolly, 11 Dario Zanatta, 22 Ethan Ross, 25 Aaron Arnott.

Referee – Matthew MacDermid.

