Raith Rovers line up four new signings for next week

Rath Rovers will announce four new signings when the transfer window opens next week.

The unnamed players - a defender, a midfielder and two forwards - have all agreed on a move to Stark’s Park but will not be announced until they are registered with the SFA on June 11.

Raith chairman Bill Clark explained: “Until they are fully registered with SFA they don’t become our players.

“We’re holding back until we’re 100 per cent certain, but they have committed to us.”

With top scorer Kevin Nisbet heading for the exit door, Clark revealed that plans are in place to bolster the attack for next season, with a number of trialists expected at the club when pre-season training gets underway next Thursday.

“The idea we’re looking to have three or four forwards up there who can score goals,” Clark said.

“There’s a number of players that the manager has invited to come to training so that he can run the rule over them.

“If they’re good enough there’s still room for us to sign them as we’ll be looking to get our squad up to around 21 or 22.”

Rovers have also made contract offers to retain Dean Lyness, Dave McKay, Iain Davidson and Grant Gillespie but negotiations with all four remain ongoing.

“We’ve offered them either an extension of their contract, or a new contract,” Clark added. “The present position is we’re waiting for them to respond.

“There’s been negotiation with agents and the players themselves, but none of these have come to a conclusion yet.

“Hopefully that will happen within the next week because the boys are back training on the 13th.

“I suspect one or two will stay, and one or two, for personal reasons, might want to go, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”