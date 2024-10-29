Raith's Lewis Stevenson holds off Livingston's Stevie May (Pic Paul Byars/SNS)

Having started every one of Raith Rovers’ first 14 competitive fixtures of the 2024-25 campaign, veteran left-back Lewis Stevenson found himself in the unusual position of benched for the first time since joining his hometown club in Saturday’s 2-1 Scottish Championship defeat at Livingston.

Hibernian legend Stevenson, 36, replaced Lewis Jamieson for the final 32 minutes at Almondvale, with Neill Collins’ side leading through a Jack Hamilton goal. But Raith – for whom Liam Dick was red carded three minutes before Stevenson came on – ultimately crashed to a loss after Livingston goals by Danny Wilson and Michael Nottingham, the second of which was scored five minutes into injury time.

Speaking to the Fife Free Press, Stevenson gave his thoughts on teams now being allowed to make up to five substitutions in modern day football, a law firstly introduced on a temporary basis in May 2020 due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, before being permanently approved in June 2022.

He said: "The five subs rule came in during Covid times and it probably does help the bigger teams.

"But I still think it's good. I think still having three stoppages when making five substitutions helps.

"It's probably better for a manager. They can basically change half their team which can help if things aren't going well.

"But I have definitely been there before where you have played against the big teams - Celtic or Rangers - and they bring on five quality subs and it can make a massive difference.”

Stevenson and his Raith mates – currently eighth in the league table with eight points from 10 matches – continue their Championship campaign at home to bottom side Airdrieonians at Stark’s Park tonight with kick-off at 7.45pm.